Terry M. Evans, 81, of Clarion, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at his winter home in Chandler, Arizona surrounded by his wife, daughters, and a granddaughter.

A private family ceremony and burial will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future when it is safe for family and friends to gather.

