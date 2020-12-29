COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive in Wright County

The vaccination process has already begun in Wright County according to Sandy McGrath, Wright County Health Department Administrator

“I am confident in the COVID-19 vaccine, in order to demonstrate the safety and encourage future recipients, I received the first COVID immunization in the county and feel it is crucial that we move forward with vaccinating our very important front line workers.”

Nurses, doctors, EMS, and other healthcare workers will have first priority, in coming weeks, to receive the vaccine. The Wright County Health Department is allotted limited amounts of the vaccine each week. With each amount received they will work through the first priority groups. This week’s allocation will begin with frontline healthcare workers through Iowa Specialty Hospitals, Unity Point Clinic in Eagle Grove, EMS, and other personal healthcare providers.

Wright County Public Health stated that they would like to thank everyone for their continued efforts to help prevent the spread of COVID-19: remember to wear a mask, social distance and avoid group gatherings. They understand these efforts can be difficult and disappointing this time of year however, it is important that everyone continue to be socially responsible until the vaccine can be more widely distributed.