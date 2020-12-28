Wright Board to Discuss AgriBusiness Park

Drainage and the Wright County AgriBusiness Park will be the main topics of discussion for the Wright County Board of Supervisors today.

Before any of that will take place, the board will address the current COVID-19 climate. The board will hear from the Emergency Operations Center on current positivity testing rates and any recommended changes to COVID-19 policies for the county offices and sites.

At 9:15am, the board will hold a conference call with the ISG Engineering firm on the current status of the AgriBusiness Park. The board may get updates on construction issues and other pertinent problems the park may be facing. The board may also take action on Resolution 61 which sets Water supply rates on the park. Discussion will also be had on the design of the park sign.

Drainage issues will center around a joint district issue. At 10 am, the board will hold a joint conference call with Franklin County on Drainage District 118-4 regarding a clean out and repair of the lines. The boards have been presented with a change order for the work done where the costs exceeded estimates. The boards may approve the change for the work done.

Other business includes Secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons discussing the current state of county roads and the Wright County Fair Board giving their annual update along with a funding request for the next fiscal year budget.