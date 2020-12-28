Worth County Board to Hold Short Agenda

The Worth County Board of Supervisors have a very limited agenda to deal with today. The board will convene at 8:30 am with a review of claims. The board will address all bills, payments, and future estimations of payments before the county. They may also approve some or all of the payments to be made.

The board will also look at future agenda items such as appointments on December 30th, the special Board Supervisor election in January along with the canvassing on January 25th, and the statewide Supervisors meeting scheduled for January 28th.