Winter Weather Advisory Issued for the Area

The area will receive another round of Old Man Winter on Tuesday according to forecasters at the National Weather Service. A strong cold front will move into the area and along with it, significant snowfall amounts and freezing rain.

The system will bring moderate to heavy, wet snow across much of Iowa beginning Tuesday during the day followed by a wintry mix changing over to freezing rain by Tuesday night. The exact track of the heaviest snowfall amounts has yet to be determined.

With the freezing rain, there are concerns abut tree damage and power outages in places south of the broadcast area, However, Wright and Franklin Counties may see some of this icing if the storm system continues in it’s present track.

As of now, the track is favoring four inches of snow for the area, however, further south those amounts will be closer to six inches, particularly as you head closer to the Des Moines metro area where Winter Storm Warnings have been issued.

The broadcast area will be placed under a Winter Weather Advisory from 9 am Tuesday to 6 pm Wednesday. Plan on slippery road conditions particularly on your way home Tuesday night and again Wednesday morning. Authorities urge caution when traveling.

If conditions worsen, the National Weather Service may consider stronger warnings for the broadcast area. Sty with KIOW or kiow.com for further details.