Winter Astronomy Program Offered

Winter is one of the best times of the year to check out the nighttime sky! There is an abundance of bright stars and constellations and the cold, dry air makes for crisp, clear viewing. But, winter nights in Iowa can be bitterly cold. And, this year, with Covid everywhere, we can’t be standing around huddled together. So, the Winnebago County Conservation Board has moved their annual Winter Stargazing program indoors and online!

The Virtual Winter Stargazing program will be held over Zoom on Friday evening, January 15th, beginning at 7:00 PM, and lasting about 45 minutes. Using an online interactive star chart (which people will be able to continue to use afterwards) and various illustrations, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will discuss the brighter stars and constellations that are visible this time of year, as well as a very bright planet that you can now see! All participants will be emailed a star chart so they can follow along and, since this will be a live Zoom event, people will also be able to ask questions. After the program, participants can then venture outside whenever they want, using information from the program to enjoy the nighttime sky!

To register for the WCCB’s free Virtual Winter Stargazing program, people should contact Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com to receive a star chart and the program’s Zoom link. People can also contact Ralls at 641-565-3390 for more information about the program.