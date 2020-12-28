Hancock County Board to Hold a Short Agenda

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with the incoming and outgoing County Sheriffs. Sheriff Scott Dodd is retiring a the end of his term and newly elected Rob Gerdes will take his place. Both will meet with the board to discuss the appointment of deputies for the county.

An ongoing issue with the courthouse will be addressed again. The repairs of the water leaks through the courthouse walls and structure will be reviewed. The board had discussed the issue with another firm who then referred the issue to the same company that worked on the Winnebago County Courthouse for a couple years. Costs were too much for the county and now a second foundation and repair company has been called in to give an estimate of repairs. The board will look at the specific work to be done and the associated costs to the county.

After a review on the current state of county roads with Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis, the board will focus on farm drainage in the county. The board will review a work proposal and agreement that focuses on small project assignments and open ditch excavation maintenance. The agreement would be in place for 2021 and cover all Hancock County Drainage Districts. The board may approve the agreement and call for it’s implementation beginning January 1st.