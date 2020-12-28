Winnebago County Conservation Starts a Book Club

If you’re looking for something to do during the long, cold nights of winter, especially now that Covid is keeping many people indoors, you might want to consider joining the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s Book Club! The first meeting will be over Zoom on Saturday morning, February 27th, from 10:00-11:00 AM.

The book that the club will be reading this winter is Aldo Leopold’s A Sand County Almanac , first published in 1949. Aldo Leopold was born in Iowa in 1887 and was a conservationist, forester, philosopher, educator, writer, and outdoor enthusiast. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service, became an expert in the new field of wildlife management, and eventually became known as the “Father of Wildlife Ecology.”

He was also well-known for his entertaining writing, especially for his book A Sand County Almanac , a book that has introduced countless readers to the outdoors and the harmonies of a well-managed ecosystem. The San Francisco Chronicle stated that, “We can place this book on the shelf that holds the writings of Thoreau and John Muir.” In 1978, 30 years after his death, he was awarded the John Burroughs Medal for his lifetime achievement in writing, in particular for A Sand County Almanac . It truly is a book that everyone should read, whether they spend time outdoors or not!

To participate in this winter’s WCCB Book Club, people should contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com to sign up and receive the Zoom meeting link. If someone is not able to buy the book, or borrow it from a library, the Conservation Board will be able to loan people a copy of the book to read. Then, Club participants will meet on February 27th to discuss the book!

For more information about the WCCB Book Club, people can contact Lisa Ralls at the above email address or at 641-565-3390.