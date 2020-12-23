Three Area NIACC Graduates Join Advisory Board

Louisa Montealvo, Chad Nelson, and Paul Rottinghaus have joined the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Alumni Advisory Board.

Louisa Montealvo of Clear Lake, graduated from NIACC with an associate’s degree in 2010 and the University of Iowa with a Bachelor’s Degree in Cinema, with distinction in 2012. Montealvo is an admissions counselor with Waldorf University in Forest City. She is a member of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce Program Committee, a member of Francis Lauer’s Gala Planning Committee, and a member of the Main Street Mason City’s Promotions Committee.

Chad Nelson of Northwood, graduated from NIACC in 1979 and Iowa State University in 1999 with a degree in Agribusiness. Nelson is the president of Farmers State Bank, Northwood and also farms. He is the president of the Worth County Fair Board, a board member of the Worth County Community Foundation, and serves on the finance committee at First Lutheran Church.

Paul Rottinghaus of Charles City, graduated from NIACC in 1972 and holds dual degrees in Business Management and Economics from the University of Northern Iowa. Rottinghaus, a long-time businessman, is the CEO of Zip’s Truck Equipment, Inc., New Hampton. Rottinghaus is a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Charles City having served on the Parish Council and the IC Board of Education. He is currently a member of Friends of Towing, Iowa Auto Dealers Association, the Charles City Area Development board, as well as a number of state towing associations.

Other members of the NIACC Alumni Advisory Board are President, Ruth Miller ’72, Tony Coloff ‘62, Tanya Dadisman ’99, Past President, Ron Eichmeier ‘72, Amy Fleming ‘96, Jerel Jernigan ’11, Brittney Sanchez ’12, and Lisa Smidt ’89.

Part of the NIACC Foundation, the NIACC Alumni Advisory Board has been in existence since the formation of the NIACC Alumni Association in 1991. The Alumni Association supports the annual Pathways to Success program and graduation reception along with student scholarships, the Intouch newsletter, and other alumni activities.

Membership in the NIACC Alumni Association is free and open to graduates and others who have benefited from the programs and services of the College. For more information, call 1-888-GO NIACC, ext. 4438.