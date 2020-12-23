Belmond-Klemme, Forest City Come Together For Christmas Sweater Fun

Christmas was in the air in Belmond on Tuesday night in a TIC matchup between Forest City and Belmond-Klemme.

Warmups looked a little different when both teams ran onto the court; they weren’t wearing their traditional school colored warmups, but instead, ugly Christmas sweaters.

Belmond-Klemme coached Andrew O’Connor.

Forest City won the game, but O’Connor said it proves that two schools can come together and have a little fun before the holiday break and after competing in a competition.

Forest City coach Matt Erpelding wasn’t sure if his team would want to join in on the fun after O’Connor invited them to participate.

Erpelding – who is battling a shoulder injury – said he wasn’t going to wear one, but senior Kaylee Miller helped make it possible for him.

Coach Erpelding is known for the suits he wears night in and night out and says that he might have to buy a full Christmas suit next year.

After the game, both teams posed for a photo together before breaking off into their team photos. O’Connor joked that the coaches can have a suit competition next year for “Ugliest”.