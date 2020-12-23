20-21 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 15

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at North Iowa High School.

Dominyk Price had a historic week for the Bison, helping them go 1-1. On Tuesday, Price had 12 points in a comeback effort, but the Bison fell 2-points short. Price scored his 1,000th career point in the loss, becoming only the fourth Bison to reach that milestone in the past 25 years. He also had 2-blocks, 2-steals, 4-assists, and 4-rebounds.

Thursday, Price had a team-high 23 points helping North Iowa beat West Bend-Mallard 79-46. In the win, he also recorded 4-steals, 1-block, 8-assists, and 4-rebounds

Congratulations to this week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week.