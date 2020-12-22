Waldorf’s Smith Goes Home, Picked as NSAA Player of the Week

It was a homecoming for Waldorf junior Lorenzo Smith – a St. Paul Minnesota native – when he scored a season-high 26 points, four three-pointers, and five assists against Northwestern-St. Paul Tuesday night. The Dakota County Tech transfer also added seven rebounds and two steals on his way to be named North Start Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

The honor is the first of the season for Smith and the Waldorf men’s basketball team, which gets Christmas off before returning to the court at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Bruin Classic hosted by Bellevue on Dec. 29-30.