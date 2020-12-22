Ernst: More COVID-19 Relief is Soon Headed Iowans’ Way

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst supported and helped deliver additional COVID-19 relief for Iowans in the bipartisan package that passed the Senate.

“I’ve long been calling for Congress to provide additional relief to Iowans and all Americans who continue to suffer through this pandemic; and now, more COVID-19 relief is soon headed Iowans’ way,” said Senator Ernst.

“With this new bipartisan relief package, we are bolstering the Paycheck Protection Program for Iowa small businesses – including our local news outlets; supporting child care centers and working families; aiding Iowa farmers and biofuel producers; and helping make sure our health care systems – including those in Iowa’s rural areas—continue to have what they need to fight this virus and distribute the vaccine. This bipartisan bill will bring much-needed aid to Iowans on the front lines of this pandemic, those who are facing unemployment, and families fighting to stay afloat.”

Below are just some of the key measures that Senator Ernst helped deliver for Iowans through this COVID-19 relief package: