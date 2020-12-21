IHSAA – Wrestling Results From 12/19/2020

Reported wrestling results from Saturday

  • Forest City –
  • Lake Mills 4th place at Fort Dodge invite
    • Two Champs
    • Three runners-up
    • one third place
  • Northwood-Kensett 4-1 at Northwood Duals
  • Belmond-Klemme 2-3 at Northwood Duals
  • Rockford 1-4 at Northwood Duals
  • West Hancock 1st place at Al DeLeon Tournament
    • six champs
    • three runners-up
    • three third place
  • Central Springs 2nd at Al DeLeon Tournament
  • Osage 45 Denver 36
  • Waverly-Shell Rock 44 Osage 24
  • North Butler – Clarksville 2nd place at Jones Bros
  • GHV 7th place at Jones Bros
  • Newman Catholic 10th at Jones Bros
  • North Union 8th at Paul Fuhrman Invite
  • Saint Ansgar 1-3 at Dike-NH Duals

 

