IHSAA – Wrestling Results From 12/19/2020

Reported wrestling results from Saturday
- Forest City –
- Lake Mills 4th place at Fort Dodge invite
- Two Champs
- Three runners-up
- one third place
- Northwood-Kensett 4-1 at Northwood Duals
- Belmond-Klemme 2-3 at Northwood Duals
- Rockford 1-4 at Northwood Duals
- West Hancock 1st place at Al DeLeon Tournament
- six champs
- three runners-up
- three third place
- Central Springs 2nd at Al DeLeon Tournament
- Osage 45 Denver 36
- Waverly-Shell Rock 44 Osage 24
- North Butler – Clarksville 2nd place at Jones Bros
- GHV 7th place at Jones Bros
- Newman Catholic 10th at Jones Bros
- North Union 8th at Paul Fuhrman Invite
- Saint Ansgar 1-3 at Dike-NH Duals