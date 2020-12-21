IHSAA – Wrestling Results From 12/19/2020

Thursday, December 17th

GHV Video Stream Belmond-Klemme, North Butler, Rockford Wrestling at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:00 PM

Friday, December 18th

KIOW West Hancock Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM

KHAM West Hancock Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM

Lake Mills Video Stream Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Basketball at Lake Mills 6:15 PM

KIOW Iowa State Men’s Basketball at West Virginia University Following Forest City Basketball

Saturday, December 19th

KIOW Big XII Championship Game University of Oklahoma at Iowa State University 11:00 Kickoff

Sunday, December 20th

KIOW Jackson State University Men’s Basketball at Iowa State University 1:00 PM

Monday, December 21st

Forest City Basketball at Crestwood 6:15 PM KIOW

North Iowa Girls Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:15 JV 7:30 Varsity Video Stream

Iowa State University Coaches Show Following Forest City Basketball KIOW

Tuesday, December 22nd

Grand View Christian Basketball at West Hancock 4:00 PM JV Video Stream 6:15 PM Varsity KHAM

Eagle Grove Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4:00 PM JV 6:15 PM Varsity Video Stream

Forest City Basketball at Belmond-Klemme 6:15 PM KIOW

Monday, December 28th

Iowa State University Coaches Show 6:30 PM KIOW

Saturday, January 2nd

Baylor Men’s Basketball at Iowa State University TBA KIOW