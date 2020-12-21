Hancock County Trash Talks Rural Recycling

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors is once again talking trash – about rural recycling. Hancock County Supervisor Gary Rayhons questions what to do about the rural recycling program, after receiving complaints from residents about the recycling dumpsters overflowing with non-recycling garbage.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors, consisting of Rayhons, Jerry Tlach and Sis Greiman, is discussing various options to make the rural recycling program work more efficiently.

Many Hancock County rural residents have voiced their approval for the county’s current method of keeping the 4 recycling drop-offs over the former curbside pickup method. However, the Supervisors say, when one dumpster is full, residents are having to drive to other drop sites, plus city residents are using them as garbage dumps.

Another alternative that would save the county and rural taxpayers approximately $50,000 would be to contract a buy in with the Land Fill of North Iowa. Rural residents could then take their recycling to that location in Clear Lake. The current contract with Waste Management is in effect through 2021, but the board will continue to address alternative recycling options.