Hancock County Board to Review Drainage Error

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet Monday with representatives of the Northwest Iowa Care Connections to discuss whether the county will join the mental health region. The county is looking for a region to be a part of after leaving County Social Services. The county is mulling over options and is exploring joining the much smaller NICC after being part of a 22 county region.

The county is also looking into joining an ongoing lawsuit with pharmaceutical companies over opioids. The county has an engagement letter which is dated back from November 23rd which needs to be signed or rejected by the board. The board may authorize the chairman to sign the letter affirming the county’s participation.

Drainage will also be reviewed on Monday. Pay estimates for work on Drainage District 3 and 4’s Lateral 10 will need to be considered and voted on. Rognes Brothers Excavating completed the tile improvement at a cost of $110,943.52. The county will also look into Drainage District 13’s Lateral 7B along Van Avenue. According to Hancock County Road Engineer Jeremy Purvis, the bottom of the culvert is higher than the bottom of the drainage ditch by nearly 18 inches.

The project could entail taking out the road above the culvert, lowering the culvert drain, and repaving the road. Purvis believes that if the board approves the project, the work itself won’t begin until spring. Currently nearly two feet of water lies below the culvert area from what amounts to an engineering error.

The board will also discuss courthouse repairs and rural recycling during their meeting which begins at 9 am Monday morning in the Supervisors Room of the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.