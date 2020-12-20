AgriBusiness Park to Be Reviewed by Wright County Board Monday

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will once again turn their attention to the Wright County AgriBusiness Park on Monday when they meet beginning at 9 am in the Wright County Courthouse. The board will hold a conference call with ISG Engineering about the park and then they will discuss the design for the sign in the park. After that, the board will take up Ordinance 61 which sets the Water Supply rates at the park.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will address the board concerning the Adopt a Highway application the county is forwarding. He will also discuss the state of secondary roads and any projects or repairs that may be needed this week or in the future.

At 9:30 a, Marie Boyd of Healthy Harvest of North Iowa will give an annual update and request that the county continue to help fund the group. The board is expected to do so.

The board will also take action on bids for work on Drainage District 117 before adjourning for the day.