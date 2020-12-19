Odden Guilty of Possession Charges

Cynthia Odden of Lake Mills, pled guilty to Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 4 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 11, 2020. For each count, Odden, was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $430.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and costs. Odden was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services. Odden was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.