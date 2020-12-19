NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Stay Safe as Area Lakes and Rivers Freeze Over

The recent blast of arctic air is growing ice on lakes and ponds over much of the area. Anglers are ready to get out for the popular early ice fishing season, particularly when another round of very cold air is on the horizon.

While there may be cabin fever to get out onto the ice, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls warns that it’s not ready yet.

The DNR recommends a minimum of four inches of clear ice for fishing and at least five inches for snowmobiles and ATVs.

Ralls encourages anyone to check the ice thickness as you make your way to your out.

Early ice offers an excellent chance for success. If fish are finicky, cut a series of holes and spend 15 minutes at each hole. Use small baits and light line.

Safety tips on the ice