IHSAA/IGHSAU – Basketball Scores From 12/18/2020

Girls
TIC West
KIOW/KHAM
#7 2A West Hancock 49 Forest City 43
Belmond-Klemme 60 North Iowa 19
#1 1A Bishop Garrigan 67 North Union 17
GHV 53 Lake Mills 30
TIC East
#7 3A Osage 68 Nashua-Plainfield 19
#3 1A Saint Ansgar 56 West Fork 26
NCC
#3 3A Clear Lake 67 #15 3A Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39
Algona 45 Webster City 42
CIML
#11 5A Ames 74 Mason City 57
Boys
TIC West
KIOW/KHAM
West Hancock 38 Forest City 29
#3 Lake Mills 46 GHV 42
(RV) Bishop Garrigan 60 North Union 26
North Iowa vs Belmond-Klemme – Postponded
TIC East
Osage 57 Nashua-Plainfield 36
Rockford 33 Central Springs 31
NCC
(RV) Clear Lake Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Algona 61 Webster City 56
Iowa Falls-Alden 69 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 67
CIML
#5 Ames 69 Mason City 30