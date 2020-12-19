IHSAA/IGHSAU – Basketball Scores From 12/18/2020

December 19, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on IHSAA/IGHSAU – Basketball Scores From 12/18/2020

Girls

TIC West 

KIOW/KHAM

#7 2A West Hancock 49 Forest City 43

Belmond-Klemme 60 North Iowa 19

#1 1A Bishop  Garrigan 67 North Union 17

GHV 53 Lake Mills 30

TIC East 

#7 3A Osage 68 Nashua-Plainfield 19

#3 1A Saint Ansgar 56 West Fork 26

NCC 

#3 3A Clear Lake 67 #15 3A Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39

Algona 45 Webster City 42

CIML 

#11 5A Ames 74 Mason City 57

Boys

TIC West 

KIOW/KHAM

West Hancock 38 Forest City 29

#3 Lake Mills 46 GHV 42

(RV) Bishop Garrigan 60 North Union 26

North Iowa vs Belmond-Klemme – Postponded

TIC East 

Osage 57 Nashua-Plainfield 36

Rockford 33 Central Springs 31

NCC

(RV) Clear Lake Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Algona 61 Webster City 56

Iowa Falls-Alden 69 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 67

CIML 

#5 Ames 69 Mason City 30

 

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT