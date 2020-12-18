Crayton Pleads Guilty to Possession

Jamaar Crayton of Denver, CO, pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Controlled Substance (Psilocybin) with Intent to Deliver,” a class C felony, and Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on January 14, 2020. Crayton is scheduled to be sentenced on February 9, 2021.

Crayton also pled guilty to Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Deliver,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on April 9, 2020. Crayton is scheduled to be sentenced on February 9, 2021.