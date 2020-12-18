Johnson Announces Retirement from Winnebago County

Winnebago County Maintenance Superintendent Mark Johnson announced he will retire on Christmas Day after serving the county for 37 years.

Johnsons began in in the Secondary Road Department as an equipment operator in December of 1983. He moved up to Assistant Maintenance Superintendent in December of 1987. Then in 1989, he became the Maintenance Superintendent and Fleet Manager.

In the last 32 years, Johnson has overseen county road maintenance, bridge constructions, the county secondary road staff, fleet maintenance and purchasing, and public relations. Johnson was instrumental in the changeover from failing timber bridges to concrete culverts, both arch and box, that were precast and ready for installation. The bridges dramatically increased weight limit loads and made it easier for farmers to move from field to field.

Ethan Schutter has been tapped as the acting Maintenance Superintendent after Johnsons departure. The county will begin the hiring process after Christmas.