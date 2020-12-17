Shirley A. Weiss

Shirley Weiss, age 86, formerly of Dows, IA, most recently of Las Vegas, NV, died, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Swenson Hospice Inpatient Unit-Valley Hospital, Las Vegas, NV.

Due to COVID a graveside service will take place at 12 noon

Friday December 18th,2020 Tom Olson Cemetery rural Dows,Iowa. The Reverend Leila Blackburn will be officiating.

Shirley, born to Daniel and Mary Ingebritson, in Dows,Iowa on June 9,1933

Married to Lou Weiss Being from a family of 9 children she developed the art of resilience, tenacity and hard work.

Her Joy for life could be contagious as she moved throughout the western United States accompanying her husband in his career advancements. Always finding employment and working harder than the rest her final position with Marsh McLennan in greater Los Angeles utilized all of those developed skills. Her love and passion for music and dancing were always present in her life. On to Las Vegas for her retirement enjoying the warm desert weather and the entertainment industry. She found her home and made lasting friendships.

She is preceded in death by her husband and infant son.

Her parents Dan and Mary Ingebritson sisters Evelyn Hanson, Bernice Hammond, Wilma Dotseth, and Miriam Lewis.

Brothers infant boy, Raymond, Donald and Howard.

Survived by her sister in law Norma Ingebritson her cherished nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank her care providers and friends of Henderson,NV Judie, Donna and David.

She will be missed.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474