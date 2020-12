Kyante Reynolds of Forest City, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine),” stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on December 20, 2019. Reynolds was granted a deferred judgement and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Reynolds was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.