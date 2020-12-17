North Iowa High School Student Council to Hold a Dessert Train

Every year at North Iowa, the student council puts on a meal for the senior citizens. This year that is not going to happen due to COVID-19, but the council have instead decided to do a dessert train. Teresa Schmitt who works with the council felt that a senior meal would be very difficult to put on.

Those who are senior citizens can participate in one of two ways according to Schmitt.

It is important that if senior citizens want to participate in the event, that they notify the school at (641) 562-2525 to let Amanda, Lisa, or Chris know which method participants will be using.

The event is free to all senior citizens in the North Iowa Community School District.