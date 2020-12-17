Governor Reynolds Loosens Restrictions on High School and Youth Sports

Wednesday morning Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced the November proclamation would continue until early January, but she made some adjustments to high school, youth, and adult recreation sports.

The updated proclamation Section, 1-C (2) states, “Spectators are limited to no more than two spectators for each student-athlete, performer, competitor, or staff member participating in the gathering unless all spectators are from the same household.” There was no change to the mask or social distancing requirements; also, when one’s participant(s) isn’t competing or performing, they will be asked to leave the premises.

Youth and adult recreation sporting events are covered in Section 1-B (2) of the proclamation and mirror what is being done regarding high school, college, and pro sports.

The IHSAA and IGHSAU released a statement Thursday morning echoing the updated proclamation. They also have an FAQ section you can find here.

The Top of Iowa Conference also released their updated winter sports guidelines.

Members of a participant’s immediate household may now attend with someone who currently possesses a TIC entry pass. Household members must attend and enter with the pass-holder.

Family groups should keep at least 6 feet between other family groups

Lanyard pass must be worn at all times

The schools are asking fans to arrive just before the scheduled start time to decrease congestion.

“The TIC has a consistent plan moving forward and it meets the guidelines given to us by the various state departments and organizations we work under” – Jim Boehmer Lake Mills’ AD

This updated proclamation began actively at 12:01 AM this morning and will run through 11:59 PM on January 8th.