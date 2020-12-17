Dense Fog Advisory Issued for the Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 3am Friday morning. Forecasters are calling for visibility levels of one quarter mile or less in portions of northern Iowa. This means that there may be hazardous driving conditions because of the visibilities.

Because of below freezing temperatures, localized areas of slick roads and bridges may make travel dangerous. Widespread impacts from the freezing fog are not expected.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, use low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and other cars.