Carrie A. Trulson, 68, formerly of Belmond, IA, most recently of Swaledale. IA. died, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center, Clarion, IA.

Funeral services will be Monday, December 21, 2020, at DaySpring Assembly of God Church, 208 6th Avenue S.W., Belmond, IA. Pastor Mark Pluff will be officiating. Burial will be in the Rockwell Cemetery, Rockwell, IA.

Visitation will be Sunday from 5-8 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, and will continue at the church Monday from 12:30 PM until time of the funeral services.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.