Palmer Sentenced on Possession and Child Endangerment

December 17, 2020 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Palmer Sentenced on Possession and Child Endangerment

Jennifer Palmer of Dell Rapids, SD, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on January 31, 2020.  Palmer was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. Palmer was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Palmer was sentenced on the charge of “Child Endangerment Resulting in Bodily Injury,” a class D felony.  Palmer was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.  The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Palmer was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.  Palmer was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

