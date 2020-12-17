Palmer Sentenced on Possession and Child Endangerment

Jennifer Palmer of Dell Rapids, SD, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on January 31, 2020. Palmer was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and court costs. Palmer was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

Palmer was sentenced on the charge of “Child Endangerment Resulting in Bodily Injury,” a class D felony. Palmer was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Palmer was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Palmer was ordered to obtain a mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.