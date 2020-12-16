Amundsen Pleads Guilty of Eluding

Derek Amundson of Thompson, pled guilty to Count 1 “Eluding,” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 2 “Operating While Intoxicated – First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on February 22, 2020. For Count 1, Amundson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail, and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. For Count 2, Amundson was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail, and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. The jail sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Amundson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. Amundson’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.