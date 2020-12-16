Price Joins North Iowa’s 1,000 Point Club

Back-to-back free throws in the fourth quarter while helping your team come back from behind and scoring over 1,000 career points are things kids dream about; last night, Dominyk Price did both – at the same time.

Here is the moment

North Iowa was down 49-39 with 1:54 left before Price’s charity line points. The Bison came back to tie the game at 51 but could not stop the Eagles, who took the lead with 2-seconds left. North Iowa’s halfcourt heave nearly missed, and the Bison fell 53-51.

Price came into the game needing just 12 points to reach that career milestone, and those free throws ended the chase. Price becomes the fourth Bison to achieve such a milestone in the past 25 years. Troy Kettwick (1115) was the last to do it in 2012-2013. Kurt Matson scored 1001 points in 1985-86, and Dan Yegge scored 1008 points in 1986-87.

This season the Bison are 2-3, and Price has scored over 70 points. They are next in action tomorrow against West Bend-Mallard.