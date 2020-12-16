Oachs Pleads Guilty to Eluding, Possession, and Contempt

Kristal Oachs of Rake, pled guilty to Count 1 “Eluding,” a serious misdemeanor, and Count 3 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Methamphetamine), a class D felony, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on August 8, 2020. For Count 1, Oachs was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail, and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. For Count 2, Oachs was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Oachs was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. The jail and prison sentence were ordered to run concurrently with each other but consecutively with a separate matter.

Oachs was also found in contempt of court on her conviction for the charge of “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Methamphetamine),” a class D felony. Oachs was sentenced to serve 14 days in the Winnebago County Jail.