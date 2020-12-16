Merlyn D. Helm, 84 of Clear Lake, formerly of Crystal Lake, Iowa died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa due to complications of Covid and pneumonia.

Graveside Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday December 18, 2020 at Crystal Lake Township Cemetery in Crystal Lake, Iowa with Pastor Les Green of the United Methodist Church of Crystal Lake officiating.

Per state mandate, masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced.

Memorials may be directed to the Crystal Lake Township Cemetery fund.

Schott Funeral Homes, Forest City in charge of local arrangements.