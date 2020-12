This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. Hayden Hutcheson led GHV in scoring during their 2-0 week last week.

Tuesday night he scored 15 points while collecting one steal, four rebounds, and shot 72% from the floor.

Friday night he scored 16 points while collecting one steal, one assist, and four rebounds.