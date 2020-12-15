North Iowans Should Check Expiration on ID Cards and Driver’s Licenses

Many of our normal routines have been disrupted due to the pandemic. The Iowa Department of Transportation is reminding area residents to make sure that your driver’s license or identification card was not something that was put off this year. You are encouraged to:

Check the expiration date on your card. As a reminder, your driver’s license remains valid for driving privileges 60 days after the expiration date. If your card has expired or will expire soon, check the Iowa Department of Transportation’s online resources to see if you can renew online. If you do not meet the criteria for online renewal, find a location nearest you to renew in person. Iowa DOT service centers require you to schedule an appointment for service. County treasurer renewal locations can choose how they are serving customers. You are encouraged to contact that office to determine if you need an appointment. Please plan ahead as appointment scheduling could be as much as 3-4 weeks out and holiday closures may impact the availability of appointments.

As part of Gov. Kim Reynolds proclamation of disaster emergency, driver’s license expiration dates were waived for those with a license that expired after Jan. 16, 2020. However, this provision of the governor’s proclamation will expire on Jan. 8, 2021, meaning the normal driver’s license renewal requirements once again take effect. If your driver’s license is expired by more than a year, you will be required to take a knowledge and drive test in order to renew.