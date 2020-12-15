James E. Kingland, age 87 of Lake Mills, died on Monday, December 14, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, Iowa.

A private funeral service for Jim will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Kingland Farm with Pastor Steve Bang officiating. The service will be streamed on the Schott Funeral Homes website beginning at 11:00 AM on Thursday.

Military honors will be provided by the Otto Chose Post #235.

Burial will take place in Sunset Rest Cemetery in Northwood, Iowa.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221