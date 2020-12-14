North Iowa Business Owner Raises Thousands For Veterans

LELAND, Iowa – Sunday, Jeff Mitchell, owner of Mitchell’s restaurant in Leland, raised nearly $3,500 for Veterans in need with the support of North Iowans.

Tami Nelson, an employee with Family Alliance For Veterans of America (FAVA), says Jeff – an Air Force veteran himself – wanted to help veterans in need.

Nelson says Mitchell’s served 260 meals, which included a choice of chicken, ribs, or fish, and came with coleslaw, cheesy hash browns, and toast.

Nelson says the money will go to help veterans that are experiencing hardships.

FAVA says Jeff first became acquainted with them in 2013 when he took part in their chili cook-off. Jeff served 4-years in the Air Force; he was stationed in Colorado.

“Jeff is an outstanding member contributor to his community. He recently sponsored a take-out dinner a week before Thanksgiving for our local fire departments, police EMTS, healthcare providers, and essential workers” —–FAVA

FAVA is a non-profit organization based in Forest City and is part of the WestCare family. The organization says

“(They’re) founded on the principle that all Veterans, having selflessly dedicated themselves to their country as members of the military services, are eminently deserving of the respect and attention of their country in ensuring that their special needs upon re-entry into civilian life are attended to with dignity. No Veteran should be left behind”.