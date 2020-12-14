Jane E. Wood, 82, of Britt passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

A private family funeral service will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, December 17, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Rev. Willis Rosin officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Britt First Lutheran Church Facebook page. Following the service her body will be cremated. Inurnment will be in the spring of 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Wednesday at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave. S.W., Britt. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.