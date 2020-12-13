Wright County Board to Review AgriBusiness Park Actions

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will convene at 9 am on Monday with discussions the current state of COVID-19 infections in the county and what additional steps need to be taken to slow down its progress. The board will hear from the Wright County Emergency Operations Center on the status of things.

The Wright County AgriBusiness Park will receive a lot of attention during the meeting, The board will hear from ISG who are overseeing the project. The discussion will be be via conference call starting at 9:35 am. Then at 10 am, the board will discuss possible sign designs for the park. Following that will be a discussion on Ordinance 61 which covers water supply rates at the park.

The county is considering joining the class action lawsuit in the ongoing Opioid lawsuit. A number of counties are participating in this suit against drug companies in order to recover monies lost in the fight against the addiction to the drug by residents. The supervisors may appoint lawyers to represent Wright County.

Supervisors will consider the agreement with Central Iowa Community Services (CICS) for mental health services. The county is considering joining the region after leaving the County Social Services Region. The board will consider a 28E Agreement and may approve for the Chairman of the Supervisors to sign the agreement.

The board will also hear from Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons on the status of county roads and any potential future work or projects in that area.

The meeting can be viewed online at: https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09