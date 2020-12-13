Students Hold a Supply Drive for the Humane Society

Fifth graders at North Iowa Community Schools are holding a donation drive during the month of September for the Humane Society in Mason City. students have placed a drop off box just outside the Elementary Office doors. Donation acceptance will conclude on Friday, December 18th.

Items that are being sought include soft toys, puppy pads, treats for both cats and dogs, old towels, fleece blankets, and even newspapers to line pet kennels. Other items such as non=clumping cat litter, paper towels, and garbage bags would also be appreciated.

Those who want to learn more about the Humane Society can go to hsni.org.