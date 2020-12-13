Hancock County Board to Consider Postings and Petitions

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors and other skills. Molly Anderegg and Patti Hanson of RSVP will present their proposal to the board.

Road issues will be addressed as Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis will review what projects and problems are facing county roads.

The board will consider authorizing credit cards to several departments which are to be used solely for county business such as small purchases for necessary items and equipment.

Retiring Hancock County Sheriff has made an appointment for a First Deputy which must be considered by the board.

Finally, drainage will be addressed a the board must approve a withdrawal of a petition for work to be done on Lateral 5 of Drainage District 26. The proposed project would have replaced tile in the lateral.

Other projects that will be addressed include the appointment of commissioners to reclassify various lateral facilities. Drainage Districts #3 and 4 are in need of a commissioners to reclassify facilities on Laterals 9 and 10. The board must also consider a commissioner to reclassify the facilities in Joint Drainage District #13-128.

Those interesed in attending the meeting can do so from their computer, tablet or smartphone by going to

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/476998541

They can also dial in using their phone: +1 (408) 650-3123 Access Code: 476-998-541