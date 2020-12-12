Buffalo Center to Hold It’s Tour of Lights on Sunday

The Tour of Lights in Buffalo Center is being put on by the North Iowa Betterment and will take place on Sunday. It starts on Main Street at 5 pm. There will be a Memory Tree where people can purchase a bulb for $5 in memory of a loved one. Purchases can be made in Buffalo Center businesses. There will also be goodies from Santa Claus and hot chocolate served by North Iowa Betterment in the Buffalo Center Library.

The tour is taking place throughout the city and there will be stops along the way where people can pick up treats. A mailbox will be set up at Main Street Market where letters to Santa can be dropped off and if there is a return address, they will get a response back.

The event is free and open to the public.