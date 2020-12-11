Lake Mills Wrestling Coach, Brandenburg, Reaches 400 Wins

Just 7-miles away from his childhood home between Swea City and Armstong, Lake Mills Wrestling coach Alex Brandenburg and the Bulldogs defeated North Union for his 400th career victory last night. Lake Mills went 3-0 on the night, beating Saint Ansgar 63-18, North Union 78-6, and Central Springs 54-15.

Brandenburg is a 2000 graduate of Armstrong-Ringsted High School — now North Union — where he wrestled for Emmetsburg/Armstrong-Ringsted. Brandenburg was a four-time state qualifier for the E-Hawks; he placed third twice. Emmetsburg finished third in the traditional tournament in 1999 and won the traditional team championship in 2000. They also won the 2000 dual tournament with a dominating 41-15 triumph over Winterset.

He started his coaching career at Twin River Valley, where he coached for four seasons. The Thunder placed second in the 2007 traditional tournament under Brandenburg. They also qualified for the state duals that year, falling to the eventual runners-up, Logan-Magnolia. Brandenburg coached 17 individuals to the state tournament during his four years, including 10-place winners. He left Twin River Valley with a career 65-14 dual record.

He came to Lake Mills to co-coach the Lake Mills/Northwood-Kensett wrestling program before the 2008-2009 season, where he has been ever since. Since taking over the program over a decade ago, Brandenburg has racked up 336 wins to 67 defeats. The Bulldogs have also made five consecutive state dual appearances dating back to 2016. Brandenburg coached Slade Sifuentes to back-to-back titles at 195 in 2016 and 2017.

“Coming to Lake Mills was the best decision I ever made,” Alex said following his 401st victory Thursday night. “I have been blessed to have great assistant coaches, wrestlers, managers, parents, and fans”, he continued by saying.

Brandenburg also gave credit to the Lake Mills youth program saying, “It has also helped (to have) such a great youth program.”

Brandenburg and the 10-0 Bulldogs are back on the mat Saturday at the Ogden Duals.