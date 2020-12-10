Carolyn E. Christensen, 69, of Garner passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. Following the service her body will be cremated. A private family graveside service will be held at the Belmond Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed on both the Cataldo Funeral Home and Garner United Methodist Church Facebook pages beginning at 12:45 P.M., Tuesday.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Monday, December 14th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed at both the visitation and funeral service.

Carolyn Emma Christensen, the daughter of Robert and Joyce (Knutz) Jernegan, was born June 8, 1951 in Fort Dodge. She graduated from Klemme High School in 1969. Carolyn was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, George “Bob” Christensen at the United Methodist Church in Klemme on May 24, 1970. After serving his country in Germany, Bob and Carolyn moved back to the states where they made their home on a farm west of Klemme. It was there on the Christensen family farm that they made a wonderful life, raising their four children and making a lifetime of memories. Carolyn had a huge heart, a loving soul and very caring hands which she showed and gave not only to family and friends but also in her job as nursing director at Duncan Heights. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who loved spending time with her family and friends especially over the holidays. She enjoyed reading books, quilting, listening to Elvis Presley and playing cards.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Garner.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Tod (Lynn) Christensen of Johnston, Saundra Formanek of Ankeny, Jennifer (Shane) Malek of Garner and James (Karyl) Christensen of Mason City; grandchildren, Noah Christensen, Celeste Christensen, Trevor Formanek, Jourdon Formanek, Lexie Malek, Brinley Malek, Sara Christensen and Makayla Christensen; a sister, Linda (Paul) Hagen of Ankeny; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kenneth and husband, Bob.