Linnen Makes it Back-to-Back 1,000 Point Scorers at Lake Mills

Lake Mills added an eighth member to its boys’ 1,000 point club Tuesday night.

Last year, Dashawn Linnen was named the Top of Iowa West Conference boys’ basketball player of the year as a junior. The award was earned and well deserved. Linnen quietly scored 502 points for the Bulldogs. With much of the early season attention on his senior teammate Chett Helming, Linnen took off, scoring 19 points per game.

Last night, in a revenge game for Lake Mills against the reigning TIC West champs, Linnen etched his name in stone among the greats of Bulldog basketball. Lake Mills beat Bishop Garrigan 75-46, and in doing so, Linnen poured in a team-high 23 points, reaching 1,000 career points.

Linnen is the fourth Bulldog to reach such a feat since 2010. He joins former team Chett Helming, Lake Mills’ all-time leading scorer and two-time all-stater Granger Kingland, and Josh Peters, reaching 1,000 career points in the past ten years.

Linnen also joins Maynard Stensrud, two-time all-stater Jeff Charlson, three-time all-stater Andy Stensrud, and Joe Woelfel to reach the 1,000 career point milestone.

Lake Mills is currently 4-0 and outscoring their opponents by nearly 27 points per game.

Photo Credit – Jared Finer

Brady Kurtz contributed to this article

