Harold L. Buseman, 79, of Belmond, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services for Harold Buseman will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Immanuel Reformed Church, 3157 130th Street in rural Belmond with Pastor Dave DeKuiper officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance at visitation will be limited to 15 indoors and 30 outdoors at all times. Those in attendance are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

