Grassley Congratulates the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing

On November 27th, it was announced that the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City has been awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award.

This award was earned for the wing’s exceptional service to the Air Force in 2019, which included thousands of flying hours and humanitarian efforts in Puerto Rico.

In addition, the 185th Wing has been working tirelessly to support cleanup efforts from the derecho and COVID-19 testing.

Congratulations to the 185th Wing and thank you for your dedication to serving our state and country.