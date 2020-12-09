20-21 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 13

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills High School. Dashawn Linnen helped Lake Mills to a 3-0 week with wins over West Hancock, Belmond-Klemme, and Saint Ansgar. In the 63-39 win over West Hancock, Linnen scored a team-high 20 points. He also added two rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. To help coach Kyle Menke record his 300th career win against Belmond-Klemme, Linnen scored 23 points. Linnen closed the week with a 19 point effort against St. Ansgar. He added three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Week stats

62-points, nine rebounds, five assists, five steals, one block.