Worth Board Debates Road Improvement on Highway105 West

The Worth County Board of Supervisors were approached by Worth County Secondary Roads Engineer Richard Brumm about the possibility of re-paving Highway 105 West. The county has been working to maintain the road but the board was in agreement that something may need to be done in the near future.

Brumm told the Worth County Board that the project would need to be budgeted through a budget amendment, but that he wanted to get into the planning stages now for the benefit of the county and the Iowa Department of Transportation.

He also explained what he thought the overall cost would be.

The board recognized the need to get the work done on the road and that it probably needed immediate attention, but it came down to a matter of financing the project.

With the special election coming to fill the vacancy on the board, the members opted to wait on approving anything until the new board is seated. Brumm will continue to coordinate planning for the project until the approval and financing has been completed.