Titanium Lunchbox is Thankful for 10 Years

Damon and Karin Baker of The Titanium Lunchbox in Britt have much to be thankful for this year, starting with a 10 year anniversary this Thursday, December 10th. Although indoor dining is currently prohibited due to Covid-19 guidelines, the restaurant is still open for business, serving up all your favorites, via curbside pick-up or delivery. Damon tells how they would like to celebrate with you on Thursday.

Although this year has been challenging, Damon says, he appreciates all the support Britt and the surrounding communities have shown.

Over the past 10 years, the Titanium Lunchbox has unveiled many new offerings including 54 specialty pizzas, homemade daily specials, as well as a variety of pastas, burgers, sandwiches and subs. The Titanium Lunchbox is also known for being open on those dates when other restaurants are closed like Thanksgiving Day. Damon says they prepared a record breaking number of turkeys this year.

In addition, Damon is excited to announce the Titanium Lunchbox has gone mobile with a state-of-the-art food truck that caters even more than their already large menu offerings.

The Titanium Lunchbox will also be serving up its 6th annual Christmas day dinner featuring ham, cheesy potatoes, sweet potato crunch, corn mac, two salads, bun, and elf treats. Advance tickets can be purchased for $12. Pick up or delivery on Friday, December 25th from 10:30am to 1:30pm. To reserve your tickets, to-go orders or food truck catering options, contact the Titanium Lunchbox at 641-843-4600.